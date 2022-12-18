Deadly Crash Shuts Down Route 202 in Delaware County

A deadly crash in Delaware County prompted an early morning investigation that shut down a major roadway for hours on Sunday.

Route 202 southbound was shut down after the crash in Concord Township around 4 a.m. Police said one person lost their life.

An SUV was stopped with their hazard lights on just ahead of where the victim’s body was found on the roadway. Investigators spoke with someone in the vehicle, and by 7:30 a.m., the SUV left the scene.

The road reopened around the same time.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.