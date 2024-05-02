‘Sex, Money, Murder' Bloods gang sect members charged in widespread NJ drug operation

A major drug raid in New Jersey targeted what federal law enforcement officials said were members of a significant Blood gangs crew involved in a widespread trafficking ring.

Heavily armed Homeland Security Investigation agents, along with Plainfield police, were seen Thursday morning entering a house near Grant Avenue and West 3rd Street where nine suspects had allegedly been running an open-air drug market peddling fentanyl, heroin and cocaine — and distributing the drugs across Union County.

Investigators said guns and drugs were also recovered during the investigation.

The suspects, nearly all of whom are in the 30s and 40s, are members of a Bloods subset known as the "Sex Money and Murder" gang, federal prosecutors said. HSI officials said it was a significant drug trafficking operation.

The individuals involved — with nicknames like "Molly," "Rock" and "Drizzy" — were each charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics. Here is a list of all the suspects charged:

Jerry Ross, 46, of Somerset

Joseph Ross, 42, of Rahway

Luis Delvalle, 41, of Piscataway

Pernell White, 36, of Piscataway

Jaquay Bell, 35, of Piscataway

Andre Gaddy, 31, of North Plainfield

Jacob Douglas, 42, of Plainfield

Tarrell Strond, 42, of Plainfield

Tayeire Thomas, 26, of Plainfield

“Whether it’s victims that could have been touched from a violent crime perspective, or victims who could have been touched as a result of overdoses, or open-air drug trafficking, our investigation will continue into that realm,” said New Jersey Homeland Security Investigations Director William Walker.

The nine suspects charged were expected to appear in federal court in Newark Thursday afternoon. Attorney information for the suspects was not immediately clear.