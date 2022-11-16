Darby Mayor Accused of Attacking Councilman During Meeting

What to Know Darby Borough Mayor Darren Burrell was arrested and charged with attacking a councilmember during a public meeting earlier in November.

The mayor of a Delaware County borough is accused of attacking a councilmember during a public meeting earlier in November.

Darby Borough Mayor Darren Burrell, 41, was arrested and charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

The incident occurred during a meeting at the Darby Borough Municipal Building on 1020 Ridge Avenue in Darby, Pennsylvania, back on Nov. 2, shortly before 8:30 p.m., investigators said.

Mayor Burrell was taking part in an informational meeting with Darby Borough council members and officials. The group was discussing traffic control and vehicular issues when the conversation between Burrell and councilman Omar Thompson became “heated,” according to the criminal complaint.

Burrell then allegedly threatened to attack Thompson.

After the informational meeting ended, Burrell, Thompson and the other council members moved to attend the public meeting in the public meeting room.

After that meeting ended, Burrell asked Thompson if he could speak with him, according to the complaint. Witnesses told investigators the two men were sitting 15 feet apart at the time.

As the two men spoke, Burrell allegedly got out of his seat, approached Thompson and punched him. He then grabbed Thompson, causing him to fall to the floor, according to the complaint.

Thompson was taken to Mercy-Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby where he was treated for a concussion as well as injuries to his hand, leg, elbow and finger, investigators said.

Burrell was arrested and later released on $35,000 unsecured bail.

The Darby Borough Council discussed Burrell's arrest during a meeting Wednesday night.