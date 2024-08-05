Philadelphia

Watch: DA to detail charges in alleged fraud scheme that targeted immigrant workers

On Monday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to discuss a case involving the exploitation of immigrant workers along with the reboot of his office's Labor Crime Enforcement Unit

By Hayden Mitman

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to announce the reboot of the his office's Labor Crimes Enforcement Unit along with providing details on a case involving a fraud scheme.

According to a statement from the District Attorney's Office, Krasner is set to discuss charges against three people on allegations that they ran a fraudulent business scheme that exploited immigrant workers.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to discuss the reboot of his office's Labor Crimes Enforcement Unit along with providing information on a fraud scheme that allegedly targeted immigrant workers. The event is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. and it will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

On Monday, Krasner is expected to be joined by labor union leaders and others to discuss the alleged fraud scheme.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The District Attorney's Office has not yet revealed further specifics in this case. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us