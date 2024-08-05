Watch: DA to detail charges in alleged fraud scheme that targeted immigrant workers

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to announce the reboot of the his office's Labor Crimes Enforcement Unit along with providing details on a case involving a fraud scheme.

According to a statement from the District Attorney's Office, Krasner is set to discuss charges against three people on allegations that they ran a fraudulent business scheme that exploited immigrant workers.

On Monday, Krasner is expected to be joined by labor union leaders and others to discuss the alleged fraud scheme.

The District Attorney's Office has not yet revealed further specifics in this case. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.