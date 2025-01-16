Step inside Cubbie. Give your mind and body the chance to relax by resetting through video, lighting and music for just a few minutes.

“It’s a quick sensory intervention that helps that person regulate and what we call regulation is a person that balanced their mood in a sensory way," Cubbie creator David McIntyre said.

McIntyre hails from Ireland and created the immersive sensory regulatory booth with his brother Jon after his daughter was diagnosed with Autism a decade ago.

McIntyre wanted it to adjust to her sensory profile and help her participate in school since he knows the challenges of she and others being someone who is also neurodivergent.

“I thought there was a great opportunity for her to thrive within the community if we could break down the barriers that she was facing, as I faced myself in education," McIntyre explained.

Since its inception and distribution across the pond, Cubbie has not only helped his daughter but countless other students.

McIntyre says the results show that it has contributed to increased participation and fewer disruptions in the classroom. Right now, there are about 250 of them in schools across England and Ireland

And now, the company is here in our area and partnering with Neumann University in Delaware County to bring the first-ever Cubbie to the United States.

"We’re also going to be a training site for teachers that are in school systems to help them understand how to use a system and unit like this within the school," Neumann's president Chris Domes explained.

The Catholic institution announced the launch of a fundraising campaign on Wednesday to help students in our area.

"Our goal is to find 10 schools that would be willing to take Cubbie into their school and let us look and see if the effects that they’re finding in the U.K. and Ireland are the same here in the United States," Neumann University professor of special education Dr. Janelle Abnett said.

The hope is that Cubbie can eventually expand elsewhere in the U.S. and show value in the community, not only in education, but in the workforce and beyond.