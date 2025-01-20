New Jersey

Crews extinguish fire that burned through condos in Cherry Hill, NJ

Fire crews responded to a fire that tore through at least four condominium units in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Sunday night

NBC10 viewer video shows condos in Cherry Hill engulfed in flames on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.

Fire crews in New Jersey are investigating the cause of a fire that tore through at least four condominium units in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Sunday night.

According to officials, crews responded to the 200 block of Tavistock Road in Cherry Hill, at about 10 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, to find four condo units on fire.

Within a half hour, officials said that the main unit that was involved in the fire had partially collapsed while other units continued to burn.

Yet, by about 11:13 p.m. on Sunday, officials said the fired was under control and all occupants of the units were accounted for and none had suffered any injuries.

An investigation into what caused the incident is still ongoing, officials said.

