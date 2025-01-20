Crews extinguish fire that burned through condos in Cherry Hill, NJ

Fire crews in New Jersey are investigating the cause of a fire that tore through at least four condominium units in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Sunday night.

According to officials, crews responded to the 200 block of Tavistock Road in Cherry Hill, at about 10 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, to find four condo units on fire.

Within a half hour, officials said that the main unit that was involved in the fire had partially collapsed while other units continued to burn.

Yet, by about 11:13 p.m. on Sunday, officials said the fired was under control and all occupants of the units were accounted for and none had suffered any injuries.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

An investigation into what caused the incident is still ongoing, officials said.