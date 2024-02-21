Get excited Philly pizza lovers because Philly is one of the top five cities in the country for pizza this year, according to a yearly survey.

According to their website, Clever Real Estate analyzed several factors to determine the top 50 cities for pizza.

Philadelphia ranked in 4th behind Denver Colo. which came in first, Buffalo N.Y. in second, and Boston Mass. in third.

The factors Clever Real Estate used to rank the cities were:

Pizza reputation based on a survey of 1,000 Americans.

Rate of pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents

Pizza passion, based on local internet search activity for 34 pizza-related terms (e.g., "pizza near me," "pizza delivery," "pan pizza," etc.)

Average Yelp rating for pizza restaurants

Average price of a large cheese pizza

Average price of a large pepperoni pizza

Share of median annual income required to purchase one cheese pizza each week for a year

Share of median annual income required to purchase one pepperoni pizza each week for a year

For Philly, the number of pizza shops, price per pie and the amount of "pizza" google searches is what scored the city a fourth seat.

According to the real estate company, "Philadelphia has 11.2 pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents — 33% more than the average city's 8.4 per 100,000."

Luckily for Philly pizza admirers, a weekly cheese pizza shouldn't hurt the bank too much.

The company's analysis found " buying a cheese pizza once per week for a year in Philadelphia costs 1.21% of the typical resident's annual income — 18% cheaper than the typical city's cost of 1.47% of annual income."

Pizza lovers in the city of brotherly love also showed their dedication for pizza through google searches.

The study found Philly to score an "86 out of 100" on the company's "pizza passion metric" which looks at people's google searches in the area that relate to pizza.

According to the website, this is "19% higher than the average city's score of 72."

Top 50 pizza cities in the country

1. Denver, CO

2. Buffalo, NY

3. Boston, MA

4. Philadelphia, PA

5. San Diego, CA

6. San Francisco, CA

7. Hartford, CT

8. Washington, DC

9. Detroit, MI

10. Pittsburgh, PA

11. San Jose, CA

12. Phoenix, AZ

13. Sacramento, CA

14. Chicago, IL

15. New York, NY

16. Baltimore, MD

17. Miami, FL

18. Las Vegas, NV

19. St. Louis, MO

20. Orlando, FL

21. Los Angeles, CA

22. Cleveland, OH

23. Seattle, WA

24. Birmingham, AL

25. Milwaukee, WI

26. Portland, OR

27. Minneapolis, MN

28. Indianapolis, IN

29. New Orleans, LA

30. Nashville, TN

31. Tampa, FL

32. Providence, RI

33. Richmond, VA

34. Jacksonville, FL

35. Austin, TX

36. Dallas, TX

37. Atlanta, GA

38. Riverside, CA

39. Columbus, OH

40. Virginia Beach, VA

41. Kansas City, MO

42. Louisville, KY

43. Houston, TX

44. Raleigh, NC

45. Salt Lake City, UT

46. Charlotte, NC

47. Cincinnati, OH

48. Oklahoma City, OK

49. San Antonio, TX

50. Memphis, TN