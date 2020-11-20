Delaware County

Cops Fatally Shoot Man in Upper Darby, Release No Details

The shooting took place shortly after 12:30 p.m. near two golf courses in the Delaware County township, authorities said.

By Brian X. McCrone

A man was killed by police gunfire in Upper Darby, just outside Philadelphia, shortly after noon on Friday, the Delaware County district attorney's office confirmed.

But neither the district attorney's office nor the police department had released any details to the shooting by 11 p.m.

The shooting occurred somewhere around Pennock Avenue and Parkview Road, an intersection which borders the McCall Golf Club and Karakung Golf Course in the Highland Park section of Upper Darby.

A large police presence surrounded the area, and the shooting may have spilled over into one of the golf courses.

"I can confirm that there has been an officer involved fatal shooting in Upper Darby," a spokeswoman for the Delaware County district attorney's office said in an email. "An independent investigation will be conducted by the District Attorney's office, led by Deputy District Attorney Doug Rhoads."

