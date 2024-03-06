Controversial call in a high school basketball game costs a team a trip to the finals 

A buzzer beater call made for a heartbreaking end in the final second of a semifinal boys' basketball game between Manasquan High School and Camden High school in Monmouth County on Tuesday night.

The final seconds were ticking down when a Manasquan player dribbled down the court and scored at the buzzer.

However, the referees got together and said the player didn’t get the shot in before the time ran out.

Video circulated on social media of the final play showing a Manasquan player shooting the final basket. The missed call caused an uproar on.

The Manasquan School District released a statement on Wednesday addressing the controversy.

“The district is aware of the controversial call that occurred in the final second of last night’s Group 2 Semifinal Boys Basketball game. The district stands by our student athletes, coaches, and community in their concern over this incident.”

The school district went on to say that they were pursuing an appeal with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association “in the pursuit of ensuring fair play and integrity.”

The NJSIAA also released a statement on Wednesday afternoon acknowledging the call.

They described the events leading up to the final buzzer decision in their statement.

“One of the three officials counted the basket as beating the buzzer. The three officials then met at half court to confer. A second official saw the ball in the shooter’s hands when the buzzer sounded. The officials then waved off the basket. Later, after being shown video clips, the second official agreed the basket should have counted."

The NJSIAA reinstated the clarity of their rules that once referees leave the court the game is over and the decision stands. Unlike collegiate and pro sports, referees are prohibited from using video replays to review a call.

Despite the controversy and heartbreak for Manasquan players, no calls have been overturned and the outcome of the semifinals remain the same.

Camden High School won the game with a final score of 46 to 45 and advance to the finals.