Coming in Ho Ho Hot! Christmas in July local activities to get your jingle on

Only 154 more days until Christmas, but hey, who's counting?

While we wait for December, celebrate "Christmas in July" inspired by special holiday traditions and themes.

From live entertainment to shopping and parties to parades, there is surely something for everyone to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Christmas Eve at Morgan's Pier

Spend a soulful evening with the Sensational Soul Cruisers! Join us for live music and a fantastic performance from the tri-state area's favorite band.

Where: 221 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia

When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, July 25, 2024

Christmas Caroling in Chestnut Hill

Sing and be merry in Chestnut Hill with traditional Christmas Carols.

Where: 8527 Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia

When: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Christmas Day at Morgan's Pier

Oh, holy night! Shake your jingle bells to the sounds of none other than DJ Adub and Turning the Tide.

Where: 221 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia

When: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Philly Christmas in July Bar Crawl

Join the annual Philly Christmas in July bar crawl presented by Modelo and sponsored by Titos. Admission includes a Modelo Santa hat, specials at each of the six participating bars and a donation to Toys to Tots. Tickets are required.

Friday, July 26, 2024

Boxing Day at Morgan's Pier

Keep the holiday festivities coming! Jam to the sounds of DJ Broscoe and DJ Smooth.

Where: 221 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia.

When: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Wildwood Christmas in July Golf Cart Parade

Enjoy Wildwood's 3rd annual Christmas in July golf cart parade. Register for free and decorate your golf cart to enjoy the fun. The City of Wildwood Facebook page will announce winners immediately after the parade.

Where: Cresse Avenue in Wildwood, NJ

When: 8 a.m.

Bob Kelly's Kelly's Kidz 5K and Family Fun Walk

Check out this festive and fun race for people of all ages, happening down the shore in North Wildwood, NJ.

Where: Seaport Pier at 2201 Boardwalk in North Wildwood, NJ

When: 7:30 a.m.

Santa's on Vacation at the Philadelphia Zoo

Santa is making a quick trip to Philadelphia on his summer vacation from July 27th to 28th. Christmas in July: The Philadelphia Zoo is free with admission. Members no longer need to make advanced reservations to visit.

Where: Philadelphia Zoo at 3400 W Girard Avenue in Philadelphia

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Downtown Glenside's Christmas in July

Get a head start on shopping and enjoy holiday music with local food trucks. Visit Downtown Glenside's Christmas in July.

Where: Wesley Plaza and the East Glenside Avenue parking lot in Glenside, PA

When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A night at Morgan's Pier

Continue to spice up your holiday weekend with the hottest tunes from DJ Magglezzz and DJ Xtina.

Where: 221 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia

When: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Sunday Wind-Down at Morgan's Pier

Closeout Christmas in July the right way at Morgan's Pier. Hear some acoustic soft sounds of entertainment and then dance the night away with DJ RN.

Where: 221 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia

When: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Also, don't forget to check out Sesame Place Philadelphia's website for some of its Christmas in July events and activities, which will be held until July 25, 2024. Tickets are required.