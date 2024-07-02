Crowded New Jersey animal shelter braces for July 4th stays, urges adoptions

The Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey is over capacity and worried the situation could get worse with after the Fourth of July due to frighten pets.

The shelter says many pets tend to run away scared during fireworks displays and end up at animal shelters

From now through Sunday, the shelter is offering $7 adoptions for dogs and cats this week so they can free up space.

Kittens are not included in the adoption special.

If you would like to see the animals that are up for adoption you can visit Homeward Bound's website.