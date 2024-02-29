Clear the Shelters

‘Leap into love': NJ animal shelter reduces adoption fees to $1 now through the weekend

By Cherise Lynch

Getty Images

Looking to add a furry friend to your family?  Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in New Jersey is offering reduced adoption fees for all dogs and cats now through the weekend.

The shelter said it's "critically full" and they are lowering the adoption fees to $1.

The adoption center is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

If you would like to see the animals that are up for adoption you can visit Homeward Bound's website.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Clear the SheltersNew Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us