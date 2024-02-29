‘Leap into love': NJ animal shelter reduces adoption fees to $1 now through the weekend

Looking to add a furry friend to your family? Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in New Jersey is offering reduced adoption fees for all dogs and cats now through the weekend.

The shelter said it's "critically full" and they are lowering the adoption fees to $1.

The adoption center is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you would like to see the animals that are up for adoption you can visit Homeward Bound's website.