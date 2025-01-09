Philadelphia

Got ‘issues' with new Gritty-esque Marvel Comics villain from Philly?

In this month's All-New Venom #2, Marvel Comics introduces a super villain named "Chuck Stuff" from Philadelphia who uses cheesesteaks as a weapon and promises he's the 'whole jawn.'

By Hayden Mitman

Comic book characters from Philadelphia are nothing new.

DC Comics' Billy Batson (alter ego of Shazam) and Marvel Comics' Jim Rhodes, who becomes War Machine, are both Philadelphia natives who have been in comic books for decades.

And, as chronicled by Philadelphia Magazine, Marvel Comics anti-hero (and Spider-Man nemesis) Venom even called the City of Brotherly Love home several years ago.

But, this week, in "All-New Venom #2" -- written by Al Ewing and drawn by artist Carlos Gomez -- the symbiote-covered super hero is back in New York City and must face off with a new super villain who claims that he's from Philadelphia: Chuck Stuff.

This green, Gritty-looking menace shows up as an applicant for the Death-Throws, an evil team of juggling-themed villains, in his first appearance -- though, according to the online Marvel Database, Stuff was mentioned by a character named "Oddball" in a joke in issue #8 of "Loki: Agent of Asgard," back in 2014.

JD Holden, owner of Johnny Destructo's Hero Complex in Manayunk, said the character appears in a book where readers still don't know who the person is inside the Venom costume.

"He's got the bicycle helmet that Gritty's got. He's drawn to look mostly like Gritty, but with a different mouth, almost like a duck bill kinda vibe," said Holden. "And he's got a leather jacket and a t-shirt that says 'Philly.' They aren't really trying their hardest with this one."

In his first appearance in full, Stuff "chucks" a cheesesteak at Venom while promising he's "gonna prove to you’se guys he’s the whole jawn.”

A page from All-New Venom #2 that shows the new Philadelphian villain, Chuck Stuff.
He also calls a cheesesteak a hoagie, but Holden defended Chuck Stuff's opinion.

"The writer is British, so maybe he just doesn't know the difference," joked Holden.

Before he is defeated, Stuff makes sure to shout "Go Birds" at Venom.

It's a brief, but memorable appearance for a character that seems to be a caricature of Philly's sports fandom and Philly locals in general.

The book also includes a villain called "The Tosser" who is a British man that bears a resemblance to former Philadelphia Eagles coach -- current, Kansas City Chiefs coach -- Andy Reid, as well.

But, what kind of true Philadelphian uses the term "whole jawn" and throws delicious cheesesteaks into the wind willy nilly?

With that kind of behavior, Chuck Stuff might just be the worst kind of "Philly" villain -- someone who pretends to be from Philadelphia.

Contacted Thursday, neither the Flyers nor Marvel Comics immediately returned calls for comment on this story.

