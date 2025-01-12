Child dies days after house fire in Delaware

A child died from their injuries days after a house fire in Camden-Wyoming, Delaware.

On Jan. 7, shortly after 5:45 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire on the 200 block of Wynsome Boulevard. When they arrived they found heavy fire coming from the garage of a home.

The firefighters learned there was a child who was unaccounted for and searched inside the home. They eventually found the child who was then transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus. The child was later airlifted to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington in critical condition. An adult was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries while two other children escaped the house fire.

A firefighter was also treated at the scene for injuries.

Four days later, on Jan. 11, the child died from their injuries at the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed the child’s identity.

Investigators said there were working smoke detectors inside the home at the time of the fire, which started in the garage. They continue to investigate the cause.