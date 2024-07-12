Check out where you can get Chickie's & Pete's crabfries for just $1 on National French Fry Day

A Philly favorite, Chickie's & Pete's crabfries are selling for $1 all day in honor of National French Fry Day.

Chickie's & Pete's annually hosts its Crabfries for Heroes event, which benefits the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Survivor Fund.

All sales from their dollar crabfries on July 12, 2024, will be donated to the fund with the goal of making a significant difference in the lives of the families of fallen police officers.

"We look forward to this every year. It's one of our favorite Chickie's & Pete's traditions, Crabfries for Heroes benefiting the FOP Survivors Fund. It's an honor to be able to give back to such a great organization," Pete Ciarrocchi, Chairman and CEO of Chickie's & Pete's said.

Crabfries for Heroes started as a simple idea to say "thank you" to police officers for their service and dedication to their communities.

After seeing the need firsthand, Pete Ciarrocchi and his team decided to make a major commitment to The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Survivors Fund.

FOP Survivors Fund is a non-profit organization in Philadelphia that raises money for families of Philadelphia Police Officers who have been tragically killed or injured in the line of duty.

Since its inception, Chickie's & Pete's has donated over $150,000 to the FOP Survivors Fund, thanks to the enormous successes of their event.

"We are always very excited about the partnership and the Crabfries for Heroes event," said Roosevelt Poplar, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5. "We have continued to go to Pete and Chickie's & Pete's for help when needed and we have never been turned away, in fact we are always embraced. This man and his team live their lives by being a part of our community every day and supporting our officers day in and day out."

Select Philadelphia Police Districts and Police Academies also got to enjoy free lunch on Friday from the Chickie's & Pete's Crabfries Express food truck.

Check out the list below of participating locations to purchase your $1 fries today and be part of this meaningful cause:

Pennsylvania

Audubon

675 Shannondell Boulevard, Eagleville

11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Drexel Hill

Pilgrim Gardens Shopping Center, Drexel Hill

11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Malvern

10 Liberty Boulevard, Suite 190

11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Parx Casino

2999 Street Road, Bensalem

11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Roosevelt Blvd

11000 Roosevelt Boulevard

11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

South Philadelphia

1526 Packer Avenue

11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

The Original at Robbins Ave

4010 Robbins Avenue

11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Warrington

500 Easton Road

11 a.m. to Midnight

New Jersey

Bordentown

183 US Highway 130 , Bordentown

11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Egg Harbor

6055 Blackhorse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Glassboro

234 Rowan Boulevard, Glassboro

11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Marlton

25 Route 73, Marlton

11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Tropicana Atlantic City