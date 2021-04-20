Center City Philadelphia

Man Found Beaten to Death in Front of Pennsylvania Convention Center

A pipe was found near the man's body on North 13th Street in Center City Philadelphia

By Dan Stamm

Police investigate after a body was found on North 13th Street under the Pennsylvania Convention Center
NBC10

The body of a man beaten to death was found near the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

Police responded to North 13th Street, near Arch Street, just before 7:30 a.m. They found a 48-year-old man unresponsive on the sidewalk and medics declared him dead minutes later.

A pipe was found near the assaulted man's body, Philadelphia police said.

Investigators blocked off North 13th Street under the Convention Center as they searched for clues. No arrests have been made.

Homicides in the city are up 30% so far in 2021 compared to 2020, with at least 151 people killed in Philadelphia to date.

