Caught on Cam: Woman sought in attacks at Italian Market

Police in Philadelphia are on the lookout for a woman who, is alleged to have, attacked workers at two separate shops in South Philadelphia's Italian Market on Sunday.

According to police officials, the first incident is alleged to have happened at about 1:54 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at a shop along the 1000 block of S. 9th Street when a cashier at KD Discount store told police she initially got into an argument with a woman who didn't want to pay full price for items.

After that confrontation, the employee told police she saw the same woman place items from the shop in her pants and confronted her about the missing merchandise. At that time, police said, the woman attacked the employee, punching and choking her until the owner of the shop intervened.

When the owner stepped in, police said, the woman attacked him too, punching him before she fled.

On the same block, shortly afterward, officials said, the same woman was confronted after she, allegedly, stole from Marco's Fish Market. When an employee here confronted the woman about the stolen items, police said, she attacked this worker as well, punching them before she fled on foot.

Officials said, in the end, the woman stole two packages of synthetic hair and two bags of fish during Sunday afternoon.

After these incidents, two of the victims complained of head and neck pain, though officials said, they were considered to be in stable condition.

The woman sought by police was described by officials as being in her 30s, standing about five-feet, five-inches tall with a heavy set build.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, white pants and black shoes, officials said.

No arrests have yet been made, but police said, an investigation is ongoing.