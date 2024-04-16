A driver's dashcam video captured the moment that a gunman jumped out of a car stopped at a red light in Philadelphia and shot the driver in the chest.

Philadelphia police on Monday released video of the shooting that took place around 9:40 p.m. on April 12, 2024, along the 7100 block of Old York Road in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood, near the Montgomery County line.

The videos shows the victim stop his car behind a black Nissan Murano at the red light at Cheltenham Avenue. The passenger of the stopped SUV then gets out pointing a gun at the driver's car.

Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 35th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/DoONiubBkq pic.twitter.com/eHslDGshjx — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) April 15, 2024

As the gunman approaches the car, he suddenly starts to move back toward the Nissan SUV, firing shots at the victim's windshield before retreating to the stopped SUV, police said. The SUV driver also opened his door, but never appeared to get fully out of the vehicle.

The shooting left the 31-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound to his chest, police said. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

"The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling north on Old York Rd into Cheltenham Township," Philadelphia investigators said.

Police didn't reveal what happened prior to the shooting and the released video also doesn't show much before the shooting began.

Philadelphia police gave these descriptions of the shooters:

The driver was "a black balaclava style mask, black zip-up jacket over a white shirt, black or gray pants with a black belt."

The passenger was a heavy-set man with "full beard, wearing a black skull cap, large glasses with black frames, black hooded jacket with ’Nike’ logo on left chest, gray sweatpants, black and white sneakers."

A $5,000 reward was being offered for an arrest and conviction. Police urged anyone who spots the suspect to call 911 immediately. Tips can be called in or texted to 215-686-8477 or submitted online.