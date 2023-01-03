A man was found shot on the West Philadelphia street where he lives after his muscle car was stolen during an apparent carjacking overnight.

The shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday along the Spring Street, near 54th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man, who is in his 20s, was rushed to the hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds to his arm, hand and leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

"It appears that this shooting may be a carjacking," Small said.

The victim lives in a home right by where his newer model black Dodge Charger Hellcat with red stripes was stolen from, Small said. Witnesses told investigators, they saw the car being driven away after hearing the gunshots.

Police found evidence that at least four shots were fired along the street.

This car theft comes amid a surge in armed carjackings in Philadelphia -- with at least 1,000 reported in 2022. Just last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a new enforcement unit that is focusing specifically on armed car thefts.