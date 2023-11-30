Fairmount Park

Vehicle goes up in flames in Philly's Fairmount Park

Police and firefighters responded to a burning vehicle along Belmont Mansion Drive early Thursday morning

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A vehicle went up in flames overnight in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

An NBC10 photojournalist arrived to the scene along Belmont Mansion Drive, near Chamounix Drive, just after 2 a.m. Thursday to find what appeared to be a passenger vehicle on fire. No one appeared to be near the blaze.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and no injuries were reported.

Philadelphia police said that no crash occurred, but gave no further details about what caused the fire.

One of the wheels of the badly damaged vehicle said "Land Rover" on it.

