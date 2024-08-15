Crash on Kelly Drive shuts down roadway in both directions

A crash on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia has drivers stuck in stand-still traffic on Thursday afternoon after the roadway was shut down in both directions.

The crash happened near the intersection of Reservoir Drive.

The Accident Investigation Division of the Philadelphia Police Department told NBC10 that the call for the crash came in around 3:22 p.m.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just before six where at least three cars could be seen damaged from the crash.

It looks as though drivers are being toured around the crash area at Hunting Park Avenue and Fountain Green Drive.

One white SUV had visible damage on its front end while two black sedans were crashed on the shoulder.

It appeared as though the airbags deployed in one of the vehicles.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.