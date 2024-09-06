Camden School District superintendent calls on board leader to resign amid sexual assault settlement

Camden School District Superintendent Katrina McCombs is calling on school board President Wasim Muhammad to resign amid a $2 million settlement with a former student.

This comes a week after a chaotic school board meeting, where dozens of parents called on Muhammad to resign or be fired.

Muhammad, formerly known as Donnie Walker, was accused of sexually assaulting a middle school student when he was a teacher 30 years ago.

In June, a jury in a civil case found that he “recklessly and intentionally committed extreme and outrageous conduct” though they did not believe he sexually abused the student. The Camden City School District reached a $2 million settlement with the former student.

"Recent events have deeply impacted our district, and have created an environment that is not conducive to the start of a successful school year. In order to allow our community to heal and refocus on what truly matters—the education and future of our students— it would be in the best interest of the state-operated district of Camden City for Advisory Board President Wasim Muhammad to voluntarily relinquish his seat," McCombs wrote in a letter.

"This appeal is made with the understanding that if the Camden City School District is to be shepherded into sustainable local control, its primary and laser-like focus must remain on the education and well-being of our students," McCombs added. "It is important that the business of the district proceeds without further disruption. Our students, staff, and families deserve nothing less."

The former student, Salema Robinson, spoke with NBC10 last week and shared what she had to say.

"It’s confusing, that’s for sure, that he’s still there. And it makes me very disappointed," Robinson said.

Robinson moved away to the South decades ago but watched a live stream of the meeting centered around her case involving Muhammad. She’s urging families not to back down.

“I have a physical, visceral reaction when I think about it. It hurts my stomach," Robinson said. "I struggle with trusting myself, trusting my judgement. I struggle with sleeping a lot," she also shared.

Last week, NBC10’s Aaron Baskerville tried to speak with Muhammad after the school board meeting. Muhammad walked away while asking him to wait until after the meeting. Baskerville was later locked out of the hallway and he wasn’t able to get close to the school superintendent.