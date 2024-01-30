A man from Camden, New Jersey, was convicted for the murder of a Philadelphia man, officials announced on Tuesday.

Alex Fernandez, 21, of Philadelphia, was killed after being shot multiple times on Feb. 4, 2021, in Camden, police said.

Officers with the Camden County Police Department and Prosecutor's Office were called to the 1700 block of South 7th Street for reports of a shooting victim.

Fernandez was taken to a nearby hospital where he died shortly after he arrived from his injuries.

Officials ruled his death as a homicide and his cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, a jury found 22-year-old Antony Shields guilty of the murder of Fernandez. He faces charges of felony murder and aggravated manslaughter in the first degree as well as conspiracy to commit a robbery in the second degree.

Shields is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5, 2024, with the potential of receiving up to a life sentence.