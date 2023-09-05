A thief seemingly intent on breaking into a North Philadelphia fast-food joint was captured on camera using a rock to smash his way in.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video Tuesday that shows the early Sunday morning burglary of the Burger King at North Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue in the Logan neighborhood.

Exterior video shows a guy wearing a "Cold Stone Creamery" shirt throwing a rock at the drive-thru window and later front door of the Burger King around 4 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The burglar -- wearing blue ripped-up jeans and white sneakers -- is then seen on interior video pulling at the cash drawers behind the counter. At one point you see what appears to be a large tattoo on the inside of his right forearm.

Investigators asked anyone with info to call Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353. If you spot the thief, dial 911 immediately, police said.