North Philadelphia

Woman crossing street shot, woman in bed nearly struck as 17 shots fired in shootout

At least 17 shots were fired in the 'shooting of a 35-year-old female who was just crossing the street when she was struck by gunfire,' Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman just crossing the street was shot her leg while another bullet narrowly missed a another woman asleep in bed after it pierced her bedroom window as at least 17 shots were fired in a North Philadelphia shootout.

Philadelphia police officers found a woman bleeding on the ground at the intersection of North 6th Street and West Lehigh Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"She was in a lot of pain and was unable to get up, even though she was conscious and talking," Small said.

Medics rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was treated for a gunshot wound to her leg.

"It's possible that she was an innocent victim struck by stray gunfire," Small said.

Bullet casings could be seen circled on the ground, hundreds of feet from where the woman was shot. Police found evidence that at least 17 shots, from at least two different guns were fired about a half block away at Lehigh Avenue and North Marshall Street, Small said.

As police continued to investigate the shootout, they found a bullet hole in the window of a woman's home even further up Lehigh Avenue at North Fairhill Street.

"A stray bullet went through the window of a home.. narrowly missing a women -- just by a few feet -- who was laying in bed," Small said. "We are very, very lucky that she was not struck by gunfire."

Investigators hoped that surveillance video would help them track down the shooters, Small said.

North PhiladelphiaGun violence
