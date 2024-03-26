A beloved Philadelphia Phillie is about to become a dad...again!

Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla took to Instagram in a collaborated post to share the exciting news.

The 31-year-old first baseman is expecting baby number three and captioned the photo announcement saying "3 for 3" with a heart emoji.

In the Instagram post carousel, Harper's two kids can be seen on the beach and holding a sonogram that shows their new sibling who's on the way.

Harper has been married to his wife since 2016.