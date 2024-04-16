A Delaware County man has been arrested and charged for sexually abusing a child while he worked as a Boy Scout troop leader and as a teacher at a boarding school, officials said.

Keith Steininger, 68, worked as a teacher at Girard College for 41 years before retiring in July of 2022. While at Girard College, he served as a troop leader for the school's Boy Scout troop.

Officials say that on Jan. 25, 2024, the foster parent of a child who had attended Girard College called Upland Borough Police to report the assault after the child told her about it.

The child told their foster parent that he had been assaulted over the course of two years by Steininger between 2018 and 2022. The victim was between 11 and 13 years of age at the time of the incidents.

The foster parent told authorities that the child said he had been touched in his "private parts" while he was staying with Steininger as he was acting as his teacher and Boy Scout troop leader.

"The defendant in this case worked with children, many of whom were particularly vulnerable by virtue of coming to Girard through the foster care system, for more than 41 years. He was placed in a position of particular respect by becoming a Boy Scout troop leader. It is both heartbreaking and deeply disturbing that such an individual would take advantage of a vulnerable child,” said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

The alleged abuse stopped one the child was no longer at Girard College and he stopped spending time at Steininger's home.

Then, on Feb. 27, 2024, officials say the child victim handed over text messages between himself and Steininger during an interview with detectives where the child also gave more information into what happened.

On April 11, Steininger admitted to the sexual contact and gave the victim an apology during a phone call.

Steininger was charged with sexual contact with a student, indecent assault of a person less than 13, unlawful contact with a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and related offenses.

Steininger is currently at a Delaware County correctional facility where he is being held on $250,000 bail. He will have a preliminary hearing on May 2.

District Attorney Stollsteimer said that investigators believe there could be more victims of Steininger.

If you have any information, please call the Upland Police Department at 610-872-3040 extension 207 or Detective Sergeant Steven Bannar of the Criminal Investigations Division at 610-891-4118.