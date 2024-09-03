Pennsylvania

Boy, 3, dies after being found unresponsive in pond in Tredyffrin Township, Pa.

A 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being found in a pond at Wilson Farm Park in Tredyffrin Township, Pennsylvania, police said

By David Chang

A missing 3-year-old boy died after being found in a pond in Tredyffrin Township, Pennsylvania, police said.

Police responded to Wilson Farm Park off Lee Road in Tredyffrin Township around 6:50 p.m. Monday for a report of a missing 3-year-old child. When they arrived, they found the boy unresponsive in a pond about 100 yards from the park’s playground area, according to Tredyffrin Township Police Captain Tyler Moyer.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The responding officers tried to resuscitate the child and then transported him to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's King of Prussia location where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not yet revealed the boy’s identity or a cause of death. They continue to investigate.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Moyer told NBC10 swimming and fishing are not allowed in the pond, which he described as "decorative."

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family right now,” Captain Moyer said. “It’s a very tragic incident.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Health 4 hours ago

Delco center provides 24/7 resources for those going through mental health, substance abuse issues

Philadelphia 8 hours ago

Fake ads falsely claim the Eagles are endorsing Kamala Harris

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us