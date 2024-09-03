Boy, 3, dies after being found unresponsive in pond in Tredyffrin Township, Pa.

A missing 3-year-old boy died after being found in a pond in Tredyffrin Township, Pennsylvania, police said.

Police responded to Wilson Farm Park off Lee Road in Tredyffrin Township around 6:50 p.m. Monday for a report of a missing 3-year-old child. When they arrived, they found the boy unresponsive in a pond about 100 yards from the park’s playground area, according to Tredyffrin Township Police Captain Tyler Moyer.

The responding officers tried to resuscitate the child and then transported him to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's King of Prussia location where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not yet revealed the boy’s identity or a cause of death. They continue to investigate.

Moyer told NBC10 swimming and fishing are not allowed in the pond, which he described as "decorative."

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family right now,” Captain Moyer said. “It’s a very tragic incident.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.