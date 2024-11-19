Northeast Philadelphia

Body found on driveway of Northeast Philadelphia home

Police and fire investigators could be seen searching for clues after a body was found along Leonard Street on Nov. 19, 2024

By Dan Stamm

Police van in driveway
NBC10

A grisly discovery was made on the driveway of a Northeast Philadelphia home overnight.

Police officers and fire investigators could be seen outside the home along Leonard Street in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood before daybreak on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A body could be seen under a sheet on the ground.

However, authorities didn't reveal any details about the investigation or what might have happened.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

A neighboring fence appeared to be fire damaged and investigators had a K-9 sniffing for clues at the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us