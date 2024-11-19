Body found on driveway of Northeast Philadelphia home

A grisly discovery was made on the driveway of a Northeast Philadelphia home overnight.

Police officers and fire investigators could be seen outside the home along Leonard Street in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood before daybreak on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

A body could be seen under a sheet on the ground.

However, authorities didn't reveal any details about the investigation or what might have happened.

A neighboring fence appeared to be fire damaged and investigators had a K-9 sniffing for clues at the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.