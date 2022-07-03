Body Found Inside Burning Car in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia police said they found a body in a burning car in the Fox Chase section of the city Saturday night.

Investigators were called to the 8500 block of Verree Road around 10:30 p.m. That's where they discovered the vehicle on fire with a body inside.

Police said the case is being investigated by Philadelphia Police's Homicide Division.

Entering Sunday, there were at least 257 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 8% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

This story is developing and will be updated.