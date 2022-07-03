Philadelphia

Body Found Inside Burning Car in Northeast Philadelphia

Investigators were called to Verree Road in Fox Chase around 10:30 p.m. they discovered the vehicle on fire and the body inside

NBC10

Philadelphia police said they found a body in a burning car in the Fox Chase section of the city Saturday night.

Investigators were called to the 8500 block of Verree Road around 10:30 p.m. That's where they discovered the vehicle on fire with a body inside.

Police said the case is being investigated by Philadelphia Police's Homicide Division.

Entering Sunday, there were at least 257 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 8% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaHomicideFox Chase
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us