Body Found in Back of Burning Jeep Parked in South Philly Shopping Center Lot

A 43-year-old man was found dead, wrapped in a blanket in the back of the vehicle, Philadelphia police say

By Dan Stamm

A 911 call about a Jeep on fire in the parking lot of a busy South Philadelphia shopping center led to the discovery of a body.

Someone called 911 just before noon Tuesday to report smoke coming from a Jeep parked in the lot off Oregon Avenue near 3rd Street, Philadelphia police said.

Firefighters arrived a short time later to find a 43-year-old man wrapped in a blanket in the back of the Jeep, which has New Jersey plates.

Medics pronounced the man dead a short time later as police began their investigation into the death, police said.

The crime scene is near a McDonald’s restaurant, mattress store and wireless store.

This story is developing and will be updated.

South PhiladelphiaBody Found
