Body Found After Jeep Fire Extinguished in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police say a body was discovered in the driver’s seat of a scorched Jeep after firefighters put out a vehicle fire early Thursday morning.

Investigators believe the fire that consumed both a Jeep and a pick-up truck was set intentionally, and Philly Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., firefighters found the Jeep Cherokee and Dodge Ram ablaze on the 3500 block of North 10th Street in North Philadelphia. After they extinguished the flames, firefighters saw a male, unknown age, in the driver’s seat. He was pronounced dead just before 6 a.m.

Philadelphia police said no arrest has been made as of Thursday morning.

Entering Thursday, there were at least 460 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 5% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.