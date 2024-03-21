An investigation is underway after a burned body was found inside a garage following a fire in Philadelphia’s Eastwick neighborhood overnight.

Police and firefighters responded to a building fire on 77th Street and Este Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived they found a fire in the end unit of a stretch of detached garages. After placing the fire under control, the responders discovered a body that was burnt “beyond recognition” near the garage door, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Officials are working to identify the victim as well as their cause of death and the cause of the fire.

