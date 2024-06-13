WATCH: BEN Philly celebrates 45th anniversary of Black Music Month

June 7, 2024, marked the 45th anniversary of Black Music Month.

The annual event – first officially recognized by President Jimmy Carter in 1979 -- is a celebration of African-American music and the contributions of Black musicians to the United States. It has gone by other names throughout the years, including Black Music Appreciation Month and African American Music Appreciation Month.

Legendary Philadelphia songwriter and producer Kenneth Gamble along with journalist and community activist Dyana Williams and radio DJ Ed Wright were the founders of the event. You can learn more about the history of Black Music Month here.

To commemorate the 45th anniversary of Black Music Month, NBC10’s Black Employee Network is holding a panel and discussion on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The panel features Dyana Williams, Caliph Gamble, the son of Kenneth Gamble, President of BMA and co-founder of the Sons of Legends Foundation, radio personality Roxanne “Roxey” Romeo and Marcus Bryant, the CEO and founder of LOUD Series.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Watch the panel live in the video embedded above starting at 1 p.m.