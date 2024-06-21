Street renamed ‘Black Doctors Row' honors several prominent Black Philadelphians

The first African-American historic district in Philadelphia now has a lasting reminder of its past.

On Friday, Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson and community leaders hosted an event on the 1500 block of Christian Street to officially ceremonially rename Christian Street, from Broad to 20th Streets, as "Black Doctors Row."

Joining Kenyatta during the event were community organizers Dr. Linda Evans and Mrs. Cheryl Mobley-Stimpson, Richard Gliniak from South of South Neighborhood Association, Dr. Denina Helm of the Black Doctors Consortium, Executive Director of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia Paul Steinke and Dr. Delana Wardlaw, one of the twin biological sister doctors who founded "The Twin Sister Docs."

Back in 2022, the Philadelphia Historical Commission unanimously approved a special designation for the Christian Street/ Black Doctors Row Historic District, an area of more than 150 properties now known as the Graduate Hospital section of South Philadelphia.

In the 19th century, officials said prominent Black Philadelphians settled in that area. It was the home to Black pastors, doctors, teachers, architects, politicians, pharmacists, small business owners, a funeral director, and postal workers.

According to officials, among the people that lived on Black Doctors Row was the late Julian Francis Abele, a prominent Black American architect who contributed to the design of more than 400 buildings, the late Charles Albert Tindley, the influential Pastor of Tindley Temple United Methodist Church and Lydia White, a Philadelphia Quaker who opened in 1930 what very well could be the world’s first brick-and-mortar social enterprise in Old City.

And among the properties included under the Black Doctors Row Historic District is the Christian Street YMCA - a popular meeting place for Black community members - which originally opened in 1889 and before moving to its current location in 1914.

The street renaming honors the legacy of all the Black professionals who overcame significant challenges and made invaluable contributions to the city.