Bike rider apprehended in South Philly butt grabbing spree

Police in Philadelphia have arrested a man alleged to have grabbed the rear ends of at least seven women he rode by while riding a bicycle over a two day period in South Philly.

According to police a man was apprehended on Tuesday at about 5 p.m. on the 2500 block of Reed Street in South Philadelphia, in relation to a string of events that were reported to law enforcement officials recently.

Law enforcement officials have not yet released details on the man's age or identity, but they have said he is believed to be responsible for a number of incidents that happened on Sunday Aug. 6 and Monday, Aug. 7.

Officials said that in all of these incidents, the individual is alleged to have been riding a bike past the victims who, police allege, he indecently assaulted.

The spree of instances began on Sunday, when a man on a bike rode up behind a woman walking along the 1700 block of S. Broad Street at about 5 a.m. and he, allegedly, grabbed her on her buttocks before he rode away.

About five hours later, at 10:25 a.m., a woman on that same block reported a similar attack, as a man on a green bike, allegedly, rode up behind her as she walked and grabbed her rear end.

Then, that night at about 6:20 p.m., a woman walking along the 1900 block of E.Passyunk Avenue, told police that she observed a man on a bike riding on the sidewalk before he rode past her and, allegedly, reached under her dress and grabbed her buttocks before he rode off.

The next day, at about 8:55 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, a woman was walking on the 1400 block of S. 22nd Street when, officials believe, she encountered the same man, who grabbed her buttocks as he rode past her on a bike, police said.

And again, shortly after, at about 10:30 a.m., a woman told law enforcement officials that she was walking along the 2100 block of Pine Street when she was indecently assaulted by a man who came up behind her on a bike before grabbing her buttocks and riding away. In this case, the woman told police that the man looked at her and put on sunglasses before he rode off.

That afternoon, at about 3:30 p.m., the man is alleged to have groped the buttocks of a woman who was walking along the 2900 block of Walnut Street, while he rode a bike past her.

And, then, just about five minutes later, police allege, the same man grabbed the buttocks of a woman as he rode past her on his bike along the 2300 block of Walnut Street.

Officials are expected to provide an update on the man's identity and charges against him on Wednesday.