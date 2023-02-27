Big Shot! NJ Boy With Autism Hits Half-Court Basketball Heave

Donovan Varrone of North Wildwood, New Jersey, did something amazing last weekend.

The 12-year-old Philadelphia 76ers fan, who has autism, made a long distance, half-court shot during a competition in Wildwood Crest on Saturday.

Varrone, who plays for the Margaret Mace Falcons -- an elementary school in the Wildwood School District -- was invited along with a teammate to take part in a half-court shot competition during the Island Basketball Tournament at the Crest Pier Recreation Center.

And, as can be seen on video the Varrones shared with NBC10, he nailed the shot and sent the crowd into a frenzy.

His mom, Denise Varrone, said it was a moment that Donovan was prepared for.

“He brings autism awareness and happiness wherever he goes. He just loves basketball as it helps him be part of a team with friends which he never had before. This all started from his obsession with watching the 76ers games on his iPad over and over again," she told NBC10. "Donovan has built a bit of a fan club here on the island, and the basketball community has been so supportive and fantastic, especially the kids. This is truly a blessing to be a part of and witness."

Donovan's aunt, Laura Ladley, told NBC10 that her nephew has been perfecting his longshot game for some time.

“My nephew Donovan has been so embraced by the shore community since they moved there a few years ago," she recalled. "The first time he hit a shot a 3-pointer the whole place went wild- even the other teams’ players and parents were jumping up and down. He’s actually quite good at shooting his unorthodox 3-pointer and once scored five in a game.”

After hitting the arcing half-court bomb, Donovan ran to embrace his dad, Pasquale Varrone.