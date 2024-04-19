BERKS COUNTY

Did you feel it? Small earthquake hits Berks County

Friday's magnitude 2.4 earthquake struck near Lincoln Park, Pennsylvania, the U.S. Geological Survey said

By Dan Stamm

Map shows where April 19, 2024, earthquake happened in Lincoln Park, Pennsylvania.
USGS

A small earthquake rattled Berks County, Pennsylvania, Friday.

The magnitude 2.4 quake was measured about 8 kilometers below the ground near Lincoln Park at 4:36 p.m. ET on April 19, 2024, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Not many people reported feeling it -- only 27 people reported feeling anything to the USGS hours after the tremor. And, Lincoln Park has a population of 1,615, the USGS said.

This quake was much weaker than the magnitude 4.8 quake that hit northern New Jersey two weeks earlier. That quake was felt up much of the Northeast Coast. There have been several aftershocks following that April 5, 2024, quake.

This article tagged under:

BERKS COUNTYPennsylvaniaearthquake
