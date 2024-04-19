Did you feel it? Small earthquake hits Berks County

A small earthquake rattled Berks County, Pennsylvania, Friday.

The magnitude 2.4 quake was measured about 8 kilometers below the ground near Lincoln Park at 4:36 p.m. ET on April 19, 2024, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Not many people reported feeling it -- only 27 people reported feeling anything to the USGS hours after the tremor. And, Lincoln Park has a population of 1,615, the USGS said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This quake was much weaker than the magnitude 4.8 quake that hit northern New Jersey two weeks earlier. That quake was felt up much of the Northeast Coast. There have been several aftershocks following that April 5, 2024, quake.