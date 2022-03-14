Belén Smole joins Telemundo62 as News Anchor

Telemundo62/WWSI in Philadelphia announced that Belén Smole will join the news team as anchor for Noticiero Telemundo62. Smole will join Alberto Rullán on the anchor desk weekday evenings at 5pm and 6pm. She starts on Monday, March 21.

“We are excited to have Belén join the Telemundo62 family,” said Ana Hernandez, News Director for Telemundo62. “She is a dedicated journalist and brings a wealth of knowledge and broadcasting experience with her to serve our audience.”

Smole comes to Telemundo62 from KXLN-TV, the Univision affiliate in Houston where she served as consumer investigative reporter and fill-in morning anchor. Prior to that, she worked as a general assignment reporter and multimedia journalist at KCEC-TV in Denver, Colorado. While there, she also served as a fill-in anchor for the station’s newscasts in Colorado, New Mexico, and Kansas. Before that, Smole spent time as a digital media intern at CNN en Español in Atlanta.

“I look forward to getting to know the local community, their problems, and how we can help them through helpful information and available resources,” she said. “I hope to become that trusted source of information our audience relies on, a bridge between the complicated matters of our world and the reality of our daily lives, and how one impacts another.”

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Smole is a nine-time Emmy award winner. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Universidad Católica Argentina, and a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University in New York. She enjoys photography, traveling, hiking, sight seeing and spending time with her family and rescue dog.