NJ officer's quick thinking saves newborn baby

By Emily Rose Grassi

A police officer at the Jersey Shore is being hailed as a hero after saving the life of a newborn baby back in November, according to the Middle Township Police Department.

This all unfolded in the evening on Nov. 28, 2024, police said. The department received what they called "a frantic 9-1-1 call" where the caller said a one-week-old baby was unconscious and unresponsive.

An officer responded to the scene and found the newborn's mother trying to perform CPR with the baby blue in color and cold, officials said.

The officer, identified as Ptlm. Rudy, took over performing CPR, and after the first round the newborn started to become conscious.

In body camera video shared by the police department on their Facebook page, the officer can be seen running out of his vehicle and saying, "Let me see him" before quickly approaching a woman holding the infant.

As the officer is seen performing CPR, an ambulance can be heard pulling up before the officer hands the baby to the medics.

The medics with Atlantic Care were caught on camera continuing CPR before finally hearing a pulse taking the baby to a nearby hospital.

The Middle Township Police Department credits the team work of Ptlm. Rudy and the Atlantic Care staff with saving the life of the newborn.

