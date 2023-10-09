Autopsy reveals cause of death for 7 killed in chocolate factory explosion

The official cause of death for the seven workers killed in the March 24, 2023, explosion and building collapse at the R.M. Palmer Candy Co. in West Reading, Pa. were released on Monday.

The Berks County Coroner’s Office issued both the final manner and causes of death for the victims.

Léelo en español aquí.

The victims of the blast and their cause of death are as follows:

Amy S. Sandoe, 49, of Ephrata, Pa. died from blast injuries.

Domingo Cruz, 60, of Reading, Pa.died from blast injuries.

Xiorky D. Nuñen, 30, of Reading, Pa. died from thermal burns.

Susan H. Halvonik, 63, of Upper Providence Township, Pa. died from blast injuries.

Michael D. Breedy, 62, of Marion Township, Pa. died from blast injuries.

Diana M. Cedeño, 44, of Reading, Pa. died from blast injuries.

Judith Lopez-Moran, 55, of Reading, Pa. died from blast injuries.

All their deaths were ruled accidental by the coroner's office.

The explosion was caused by a natural gas leak from a defective fitting at the Pennsylvania chocolate factory, federal safety investigators revealed on July 18.

The explosion resulted in the destruction of building No. 2 located at 55 S 2nd Avenue and damage to the neighboring Palmer building No. 1 located at 77 S 2nd Avenue, officials said. It left seven dead and wounded several others.

The building where the blast occurred was leveled and the force of the explosion moved the building four feet forward, according to investigators.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is blaming the operators of the candy company for the explosion under claims that they failed to keep their workers safe.

OSHA levied fines that totaled just under $44,000 against the company.

“The company could have prevented this horrific tragedy by following required safety procedures," OSHA said.

“The Company disputes each of the citations and contends that the agency had no basis to issue these citations as stated," the candy company said in a statement to NBC10. "Until the NTSB’s investigation is complete, there is simply no basis to evaluate OSHA’s statement that an evacuation would have prevented the seven tragic deaths that occurred."