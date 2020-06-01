Atlantic City, Trenton Lift Curfews Imposed After Protests Turn Violent

Curfews aimed at curbing late-night violent protests were lifted Monday morning in New Jersey’s capital city and Atlantic City despite ongoing unrest following George Floyd’s death.

No injuries were reported in the disturbances Sunday night, but authorities said there were instances of window-smashing and stealing from stores. It wasn't clear how many arrests were made overall.

Speaking at a late-night news conference, Trenton Police Director Sheilah Coley said the destruction would not bring back Floyd and would instead further hurt a city eager to attract more businesses.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said he was "embarrassed," "ashamed" and "hurt" by what transpired in his Jersey Shore resort town.

Floyd, a black man, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing. Protests have rocked U.S. communities ever since, with nightfall continually bringing a break in peaceful activity.