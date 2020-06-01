New Jersey

Atlantic City, Trenton Lift Curfews Imposed After Protests Turn Violent

Officials in the New Jersey cities said no injuries were reported in Sunday's unrest

File photo of police lights
Getty Images

Curfews aimed at curbing late-night violent protests were lifted Monday morning in New Jersey’s capital city and Atlantic City despite ongoing unrest following George Floyd’s death.

No injuries were reported in the disturbances Sunday night, but authorities said there were instances of window-smashing and stealing from stores. It wasn't clear how many arrests were made overall.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

National Guard Now Patrolling Philadelphia in Hopes of Quelling Violent Unrest

George Floyd 4 hours ago

Use of Force Criticized in Protests About Police Brutality

Speaking at a late-night news conference, Trenton Police Director Sheilah Coley said the destruction would not bring back Floyd and would instead further hurt a city eager to attract more businesses.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said he was "embarrassed," "ashamed" and "hurt" by what transpired in his Jersey Shore resort town.

Floyd, a black man, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing. Protests have rocked U.S. communities ever since, with nightfall continually bringing a break in peaceful activity.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyatlantic cityTRENTONprotestsgoerge floyd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us