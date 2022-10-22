Arrest Made in Sex Assault of Girl, 13, Leaving SEPTA Subway

A suspect has been charged in connection with one of two sexual assaults of teen girls this week who were getting off SEPTA's Broad Street Line subway trains, authorities said.

Quadir H. Jones, 24, was charged with rape, kidnapping and related offenses in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl who had just left the SEPTA subway station at North Broad and Race streets on her way to school Friday morning, Philadelphia police said.

The teen was approached by a man who claimed he had a gun, who then forced her into a parking garage stairway off the 1800 block of Cherry Street 'where he sexually assaulted her,'" Capt. James Kearney, commanding officer of Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit, said at a Friday afternoon news conference. Police said the attacker -- who appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s -- then proceeded to walk alongside that girl as she headed toward school.

Jones is also accused of taking the teen's phone before leading her to the parking garage, police said, adding that the victim was only able to get her phone back after the assailant ordered her to give him the number.

Police say Jones called and texted the victim, prompting Philadelphia police detectives to use location tracking access for Jones' phone number to find him and take him into custody later in the day.

Investigators also said the two attacks were different but that the description of the suspect in each case was similar.

"We are not ruling out that it is the same person, but we have nothing to indicate that it is either," Kearney said Friday.

The first incident took place Thursday morning after a 15-year-old got onto SEPTA's Broad Street Line subway at the Olney Station "heading off to school," Kearney said.

While riding the subway, a man in his 20s tried to strike up a conversation with her, Kearney said.The girl got off at the Broad-Ride Spur and the man followed, trying to continue to talk to her, Kearney said.

The man then forced her under a staircase and attempted to sexually assault her, Kearney said. The girl managed to fight off that attack but the man then continued to follow her out onto the street.

The man then forced her into an apartment where "he did sexually assault her," Kearney said.

Surveillance video released by police shows a man appearing to walk on a staircase and also walking along the subway platform. Police said the incident played out around 8 a.m.

The man wore a blue "Nike" hoodie and light blue distressed jeans during the attack, police said. He stands around 5-feet, 8-inches tall with braids and a beard.

An ongoing investigation is being led by the Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit. Additional arrests and charges are possible, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/3252 or submit a tip over the phone or text to 215-686-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

Additional resources for survivors of sexual assault and violence can be found by contacting the Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence's hotline at 215-985-3333.