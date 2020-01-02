Armed Robbers Hold Pa. Nail Salon Owner and Family Captive on New Year’s Eve

What to Know Three armed robbers attacked a Haverford Township nail salon owner and then held him and his family captive on New Year's Eve.

The robbers stole money and jewelry from the business while the owner and his family were tied up.

The owner and his family escaped and called 911. Police obtained surveillance video of the suspects.

An investigation is underway after masked robbers attacked the owner of a popular Delaware County nail salon and then held him and his family captive as they ransacked his business on New Year’s Eve.

The owner of the Fiji Nail Salon on the 100 block of W. Eagle Road in the Oakmont section of Haverford Township told police he was leaving his vehicle in the rear parking lot Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. As he went to open the back of the salon, he spotted three masked men armed with handguns who were running toward him from the rear lot of Citizens Bank.

The three suspects forced the owner into his business. They then tied up the owner and his family and stole cash and jewelry before fleeing the scene, police said.

The owner and his family were able to escape and call 911. The owner suffered facial and head injuries and was taken to the hospital before later being released. His family members were not seriously injured.

“I’m just glad everyone is okay,” Evelyn Thompson of Merion Station told NBC10.

The nail salon is located in a busy area across from a YMCA. Those who frequent the area told NBC10 they were concerned about the incident.

“I think it’s getting worse,” Paul Straube of Springfield, Pennsylvania, told NBC10.

A worker, who did not want to be identified, said she was worried the robbers would return.

Investigators obtained surveillance video of all three suspects. Police said all three men are between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet.

All three were also wearing hooded sweatshirts or jackets, dark-colored pants and masks covering half of their faces. One of the suspects was also wearing Timberland-style boots, a second suspect was wearing dark-colored boots and a third suspect was wearing eyeglasses and sneakers.

If you have any information on the suspects, please call Haverford Township Police at 610-853-1298 ext. 1234 or email mjohnson@havpd.org.