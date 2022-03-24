Philadelphia

Philly Dollar General Store Manager Shoots and Kills Would-Be Robber

The unidentified suspect in his mid-30’s entered the store along the 900 block of Girard Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

By David Chang

The manager of a Philadelphia Dollar General shot and killed an armed man who was trying to rob the store, police said.

The 36-year-old man entered the Dollar General store along the 900 block of Girard Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Thursday. Police said the man approached a woman working behind the cashier and announced a robbery while telling her he had a gun.

The woman then alerted the manager who approached the suspect and tried to reason with him, police said. Witnesses told police the suspect then pulled out what they believed to be a gun. The manager, who has a license to carry, then pulled out his own gun and opened fire, according to investigators.

Police said the suspect was shot at least once in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics. Investigators have not yet revealed his identity.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaDollar General
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us