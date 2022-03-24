Philly Dollar General Store Manager Shoots and Kills Would-Be Robber

The manager of a Philadelphia Dollar General shot and killed an armed man who was trying to rob the store, police said.

The 36-year-old man entered the Dollar General store along the 900 block of Girard Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Thursday. Police said the man approached a woman working behind the cashier and announced a robbery while telling her he had a gun.

The woman then alerted the manager who approached the suspect and tried to reason with him, police said. Witnesses told police the suspect then pulled out what they believed to be a gun. The manager, who has a license to carry, then pulled out his own gun and opened fire, according to investigators.

Police said the suspect was shot at least once in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics. Investigators have not yet revealed his identity.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.