Arena Security Eyed After Deadly Stabbing During NJ High School Basketball Tournament

What to Know Officials in New Jersey’s capital city are calling for an investigation into security measures at an arena where a man was stabbed to death during a high school basketball game last week.

Mercer County prosecutors say 23-year-old Khalil Glanton died at a hospital after he was stabbed multiple times Thursday night at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton.

The Trenton City Council is calling for the county to investigate security measures and wants city police to investigate “any possible security breakdowns or breaches.”

Mercer County prosecutors say Khalil Glanton, 23, of Trenton, was stabbed multiple times at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday and was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly afterward.

The Trenton City Council, which said Monday that most of its members were at the game, called for "a full and thorough investigation” by the county improvement authority into security measures that night and throughout the tournament. The council also wants Trenton police to investigate “any possible security breakdowns or breaches.”

Mayor W. Reed Gusciora earlier called for the county to look into security breaches at the arena, saying officials must ensure adequate training for all county personnel “who operate a metal detector.”

Gusciora vowed additional security for the first round of the NJSIAA tournament on Tuesday at Trenton Central High School.