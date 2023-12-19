Call it a ‘cash cow?': NJ Transit sells plush animal after bull on tracks goes viral

"It's not a load of bull."

"We wouldn't steer you wrong."

"Here's a beefy tale ..."

Look, this is a story that begs for a pun, but, New Jersey Transit is now selling a stuffed bull in honor of the animal that stumbled onto the system's tracks last week.

The initial incident happened on Thursday Dec.14, when a Texas longhorn steer, named Ricardo, wandered onto the train tracks at Newark Penn Station while police officers and animal rescue workers attempted to safely corral him.

NJ Transit NJ Transit's stuffed Ricardo the Bull.

Transit officials said that Ricardo was safely captured and transported to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Sussex County where he "was seen by a veterinarian and is now resting comfortably."

And, now, NJ Transit is selling a stuffed bull and "a portion" of the proceeds from sales of the plush companion -- though, NJ transit has not said just what portion that may be -- will go directly to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, in order to help supplement care for Ricardo and other animals at the sanctuary.

Representatives for NJ Transit said, the Ricardo the Bull stuffed animal can be purchased for $20, which includes free shipping, at NJTransitShoppe.com.