Amtrak train stopped due to a ‘trespasser incident' near Philadelphia

Amtrak officials said one of its train’s is currently stopped due to a trespasser incident near Philadelphia on Friday evening.

As of 6:56 PM ET, Train 127 is currently stopped south of Philadelphia (PHL) due to a trespasser incident. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) August 4, 2023

Trains traveling between Philadelphia and Wilmington may experience delays due to police activity on the tracks in the area, Amtrak said.

SERVICE ALERT: Trains traveling between Philadelphia (PHL) and Wilmington (WIL) may experience delays due to police activity on the tracks in the area. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) August 4, 2023

There is no word on what caused the train to be stopped at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.