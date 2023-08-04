Amtrak

Amtrak train stopped due to a ‘trespasser incident' near Philadelphia

At this time there is no word on what caused the train to be stopped

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The Amtrak logo seen on a train at Union Station in Washington, D.C, April 22, 2022.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Amtrak officials said one of its train’s is currently stopped due to a trespasser incident near Philadelphia on Friday evening.

Trains traveling between Philadelphia and Wilmington may experience delays due to police activity on the tracks in the area, Amtrak said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There is no word on what caused the train to be stopped at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

AmtrakPhiladelphiatransportation
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us