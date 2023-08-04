Amtrak train stopped due to a ‘trespasser incident' near Philadelphia

Amtrak officials said one of its train’s is currently stopped due to a trespasser incident near Philadelphia on Friday evening.
Trains traveling between Philadelphia and Wilmington may experience delays due to police activity on the tracks in the area, Amtrak said.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
There is no word on what caused the train to be stopped at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.