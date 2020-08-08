Abducted Delaware Boy Found Safe in SoCal, Mom Still Sought

Delaware state police have cancelled an Amber Alert issued nearly two weeks ago after the 2-year-old boy they were seeking was found safe in Southern California.

Detectives with the Pasadena Police Department found the toddler Friday at a home on the 600 block of Los Robles Ave. after executing a search warrant at the request of the Georgetown Police Department, Delaware state police said.

The boy had been staying with a cousin in Georgetown, Delaware, when his mother, 26-year-old Angelina Lopez, abducted him, state police said. She had made arrangements to stay at her cousin's house for the night to visit her child, according to police.

Lopez was charged with child abuse in June and was only allowed supervised visitations with her son, police said.

Lopez is wanted for felony breach of release and remains on the run.

She is described as a white Hispanic woman standing 5 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and blue pants. Police also said she took a black and light blue car seat from the cousin's home.

Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or Georgetown Police detective Joseph Melvin at 302-856-6613. People can also submit anonymous tips to the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the Crime Stoppers website.