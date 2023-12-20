New Jersey

A look at recent deadly news helicopter crashes across the country

In the wake of the deadly 6ABC news helicopter crash in New Jersey, here's a look at other deadly news chopper crashes in the U.S.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A news chopper for WPVI-TV crashed in the New Jersey Pinelands Tuesday night, killing both the pilot and photographer on board.

Tragically, there have been other deadly incidents involving staff from television stations across the United States.

One incident happened in July 2007 when two helicopters from KNXV-TV and KTVK-TV collided over Phoneix while covering a police chase.

Four people -- including pilots and two photographers -- were killed in this incident.

Then in March 2014, a KOMO-TV helicopter crashed near Seattle's Space Needle. A photographer and pilot were killed.

Recently, in 2022 a meteorologist who worked for Charlotte-area news channel WBTV and a pilot were killed in a helicopter crash.

